70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ice cold: LSU baseball loses rubber match to Sacramento State

1 hour 29 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, March 08 2026 Mar 8, 2026 March 08, 2026 9:27 PM March 08, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - Just a few weeks ago, LSU baseball was undefeated at 8-0 and looking like the best team in the country. Since then, the Tigers are 4-5 with losses to McNeese, Northeastern, UL-Lafayette and Sacramento State.

Trending News

Tonight's loss to the Hornets looked similar to the losses that preceded it. The Tigers offense went cold. LSU didn't score a run until the seventh inning and managed only six hits in the game.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days