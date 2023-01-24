63°
Iberville Parish schools closed Wednesday due to power outage Tuesday night
IBERVILLE PARISH - The Iberville Parish School System announced Tuesday evening that all classes will be canceled Wednesday.
The school system said they lost power to multiple schools during a band of severe weather and do not know when the power will be restored.
St. John Interparochial School will also be closed.
