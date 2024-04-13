52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Iberville Parish emergency sirens ready for when severe weather strikes

8 years 3 weeks 5 days ago Thursday, March 17 2016 Mar 17, 2016 March 17, 2016 9:58 PM March 17, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kristen Althouse, Brett Buffington

Trending News

IBERVILLE PARISH – After wild weather in February, parishes plan to better equip themselves to warn residents of tornadoes in the future.

Most parishes in the WBRZ viewing area use text alerts, or smart phone apps to get weather notifications, but some are considering parish-wide sirens, to make sure everyone knows if a tornado is on the way.

Iberville Parish already has more than two dozen sirens in place. They plan to sound the sirens if a tornado is predicted in the area.

The horns are tested once a month, to make sure they work, so they are ready to go if they need to be activated for severe weather.

These alarms weren't utilized in the last batch of storms, but for the future, the alert towers will stand ready to sound, if deadly weather rolls into town.

The parish didn't need to shell out any cash for the sirens either, 18 of the 27 sirens were built by industries in the area, for plant emergencies like gas leaks. The other nine were built using grant money. Just one system costs $30,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days