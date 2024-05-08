Iberville Parish boat launch to receive $2.5 million in state funds for upgrades to infrastructure

PLAQUEMINE — The Bayou Pigeon Boat Landing in Iberville Parish is receiving $2.5 million in state funds to upgrade the dock's infrastructure and expand public recreational use of the facility.

The expansion, funded by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, was announced May 1 on the Iberville Parish government's Facebook page. The upgrades will include better docking, improved parking, handicap access, a pavilion and doubling the amount of ramps, the post said.

The project's announcement recieved a mixed response on the government Facebook page. Some praised the funding project, while others criticized the use of coastal protection funds.

Construction on the project was set to begin immediately, as of May 1.