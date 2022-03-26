'I physically feel really good': Myles Brennan back to 100% in spring practice

BATON ROUGE - LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is back at full strength and finally healthy during spring practice as he attempts to regain his starting job.

After missing the majority of 2020 and the entire 2021 campaign with season-ending injuries, Brennan is back to his old self and ready to compete.

"I feel great. My arm feels great," said Brennan after practice on Saturday. "I've lost the weight I needed to lose, and physically I feel really good."

Brennan and Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels are competing for the starting quarterback job.