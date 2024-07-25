Sports2-A-Days: Liberty Patriots

Baton Rouge - After a disappointing 2023 season going 2-8, the Liberty Patriots are looking to come back better. A new head coach, and a new way of doing things just might be the solution.

Andy Boone comes to Liberty after spending the last several years Avoyelles High and the 2023 season at Lakeview in Natchitoches.

He has a very specific style of coaching and play calling. He plans to bring that south and into 4-5A with the Patriots this season.

"We're running the ball. We'll run the ball 99 percent of the time. We're a running team. We'll throw the ball, play action, that's why this is kind of tough on us, 7-on-7, because there's really no play action. But we're going to be a play action team, run the ball downhill. We won't punt the ball, we'll go for two, we'll on-side kick. We're going to do a lot of different stuff to put people in a bind," Boone said.

It may take some time for the players to adjust to a new offensive system, but he's confident that his plan will work. Boone has only been on campus for a few months but he's seen the talent he has at his disposal.

He says the Patriots return a lot of guys on defense and they have size, strength and physicality to compete in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

"We have good size. Good size, good strength. We've got Roman Jenkins. He's like 6'6" and about 250. We got some big guys up there, and experience. That's probably the biggest factor. They've all been starters. I don't think we have any first year starters out there on the defensive line," Boone said.

The new head coach is excited for what he hopes his team can accomplish this season, but his biggest concern is the thin coaching staff.

Liberty is a 4-5A team with 100 or more athletes on the team, but they only have five coaches calling the shots. It's an adjustment for everyone, but Boone is looking to turn the program around and make the Patriots a force to be reckoned with in the area.

"Again, we're gonna be tough. We're gonna be tough. I think I'm excited in the situation we're in. I think we're gonna be putting Baton Rouge on the clock. I think everybody's gonna know what we're doing," Boone said.

The Patriots open their season on the road at White Castle on Sep. 13.