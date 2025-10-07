'I couldn't sleep last night:' Iberville Parish officials grieving after Monday night shooting

IBERVILLE PARISH - Monday night, the Iberville Parish courthouse turned into the center of an investigation after a fatal shooting. Louisiana State Police are handling the investigation where Deputy Charles Riley, Captain Brett Stassi, Jr. and Latrell Clark were all shot.

Deputy Charles Riley, a six-year veteran with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, was killed, and Captain Brett Stassi, Jr., a 20-year veteran and son of Sheriff Brett Stassi, was badly injured. Clark also died.

Sheriff's deputies were questioning Latrell Clark in connection with a sex crime investigation when they told Clark he was under arrest, and that's when the interrogation turned deadly. Troopers say Clark tried to disarm one of the deputies, and several shots were fired, with bullets hitting all three people in the room.

"I don't know how you get over it, District Attorney Tony Clayton said. "I don't want to go into details. It's just really gory. It's really sad, and it's something that you can't get out of your mind."

St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau says he knew both Deputy Riley and Captain Stassi. Riley had been assigned to the St. Gabriel area of Iberville Parish, and Ambeau says he's been trying to come to terms with what happened Monday night.

"Riley was the embodiment of 'protect and serve," Ambeau said. "I learned through grief counseling that grief is love that has no place to go. You can't call them anymore. You can't text them anymore. You can't visit them anymore."

Sheriff Brett Stassi released a statement Monday morning saying his son was hospitalized in intensive care, and he is praising Deputy Riley.

"We lost a hero last night," Sheriff Stassi said. "Deputy Charles Riley, who served with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office for six years in the uniform patrol division, gave his life protecting the community."

Deputy Charles Riley leaves behind two daughters.