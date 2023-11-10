68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
I-55 to fully reopen next week; full closure planned for Sunday

1 hour 24 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, November 10 2023 Nov 10, 2023 November 10, 2023 4:49 PM November 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH - Officials announced that they plan to re-open I-55 to full traffic next week after a deadly pileup resulted in its closure in late October.

According to Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, a full closure of both lanes of I-55 southbound near Ponchatoula is still planned Sunday, November 12, so crews can finish striping and removing traffic control devices used during emergency repairs. 

Crews are still working on major concrete work for the northbound and fixing the barrier rail. DOTD says the  time estimates are weather-dependent and subject to change.

