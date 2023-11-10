I-55 to fully reopen next week; full closure planned for Sunday

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH - Officials announced that they plan to re-open I-55 to full traffic next week after a deadly pileup resulted in its closure in late October.

According to Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, a full closure of both lanes of I-55 southbound near Ponchatoula is still planned Sunday, November 12, so crews can finish striping and removing traffic control devices used during emergency repairs.

Crews are still working on major concrete work for the northbound and fixing the barrier rail. DOTD says the time estimates are weather-dependent and subject to change.