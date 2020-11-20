I-12 reopens after tanker truck explosion Friday morning; state trooper and truck driver hurt

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A crash involving an exploded 18-wheeler resulted in a hazmat situation Friday morning, temporarily closed I-12 West in Livingston Parish and left two people hurt.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. along I-12 East, between Satsuma and Frost. Authorities said the 18-wheeler exploded after it crashed into a state trooper's vehicle, which was parked on the shoulder of the roadway.

According to Louisiana State Police, as of 7 a.m., the fiery crash led to the closures of both eastbound lanes of travel, and as of 7 a.m., crews are continuing to clear the scene. Police say eastbound traffic is being diverted to US Hwy 190 at LA Hwy 447.

Officials are still working to identify the chemicals released during the explosion. Though it is a hazmat situation, officials say area residents are safe and there will not be any need for local evacuations.

The fire from the tanker was extinguished with help from the Livingston Fire Department.

Officials said the driver had second-degree burns to his hands as well as flash burns to his head and face but is in stable condition. The trooper suffered minor lacerations and a possible concussion.

The driver of the 18-wheeler and state trooper were both taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Officials say the trooper's unit was nearly demolished during the incident and called him, "lucky to be alive."

TRAFFIC ALERT: 12 E is CLOSED in Walker after tanker explodes near Satsuma. Three hurt. Alt: Walker Rd to 190 E. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) November 20, 2020

@ashleywbrz Video of explosion moments after off of Satsuma pic.twitter.com/6Dz8btCZ1E — Christine Armentor (@muertas420) November 20, 2020

The interstate has since reopened, though congestion is reaching for miles in the area of the crash.

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.