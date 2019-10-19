I-10E closes one lane on Miss. River Bridge due to an accident

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m. - DOTD says all lanes are now open. Congestion remains heavy at this time.

All lanes are now open I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge. Congestion remains at LA 415 (Lobdell). — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 2, 2017

BATON ROUGE - Traffic on I-10 eastbound is backing up to LA 1 in Port Allen due to an accident on the West Baton Rouge side Saturday afternoon.

Police and DOTD have closed one lane to remove the vehicles involved. No word on what caused the accident or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for traffic updates.