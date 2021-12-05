65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 Westbound closed at I-110 split due to motorcycle accident

6 hours 1 minute 2 seconds ago Sunday, December 05 2021 Dec 5, 2021 December 05, 2021 4:42 PM December 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Westbound I-10 is closed at I-110 due to a motorcycle accident that critically injured one person. 

The accident happened around 4:25 p.m. Sunday. 

Traffic is backed up to the I-10/I-12 Split and drivers are advised to use an alternate route. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days