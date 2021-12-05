65°
I-10 Westbound closed at I-110 split due to motorcycle accident
BATON ROUGE - Westbound I-10 is closed at I-110 due to a motorcycle accident that critically injured one person.
The accident happened around 4:25 p.m. Sunday.
Traffic is backed up to the I-10/I-12 Split and drivers are advised to use an alternate route.
No more information was immediately available.
