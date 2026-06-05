I-10 west reopens from BR to Lafayette after morning of delays

UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-10 west at Henderson. The diversion at LA 415 is no longer in effect. Congestion is approaching College Drive.

BATON ROUGE – A closure of I-10 West on the far western side of the basin has trickled into gridlock through downtown Baton Rouge.

A crash on I-10 in St. Martin Parish required a total closure of the Basin Bridge earlier Wednesday. Traffic was being diverted at LA 415 in the Baton Rouge area. So much traffic moving from I-10 to the state highway and eventually to US 190 created heavy delays on I-10 in West Baton Rouge. By 10 o'clock Wednesday morning, traffic had become a standstill over the Mississippi River and delays were beginning to creep into the city, too.

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More than 110,000 vehicles cross the river each day in Baton Rouge, creating a mess when the interstate traffic is reduced due to an issue further west.

Delays weren't just experienced on I-10. US 190 was gridlocked from Erwinville to Livonia due to the enormous and unusual amount of traffic using that highway. In many situations, traffic signals are not synchronized to handled the sudden influx of traffic, resulting in heavy delays.

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