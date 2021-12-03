I-10 W in Ascension reopened hours after bullet-riddled truck with dead passenger led to temporary shutdown

ASCENSION PARISH - A man was found dead inside of a truck that was riddled with bullet holes and blocking all three lanes of travel on I-10 West in Ascension Parish overnight Thursday.

The deceased man was a passenger in the truck. Ascension Parish Sheriff's spokesman, Donovan Jackson said the truck's driver was taken to an area hospital.

At this time, the driver's condition is unknown.

Multiple law enforcement representatives were on scene, including deputies as well as troopers with Louisiana State Police.

The westbound side of the interstate was temporarily closed near La. Hwy 73 from 12:30 a.m. until about 4 a.m.

WBRZ remains in touch with authorities as they continue to investigate the deadly incident.