I-10 flooded, closed overnight between Siegen and Highland; numerous Ascension Parish roads flood

BATON ROUGE - I-10 closed overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning amid widespread flooding from heavy rain over southern East Baton Rouge and northern Ascension Parish.

The interstate was closed in both directions between Siegen Lane and Highland Road.

Water was covering the highway.

WBRZ broadcast images from DOTD traffic cameras throughout the night of vehicles flooded, some nearly covered completely by water.

Click HERE for a live traffic map from WBRZ.

In Ascension Parish, more than fifty roads were closed as of Tuesday morning.

Officials in Livingston Parish also reported high water on a number of area roadways Tuesday morning around 5 a.m. These included Eden Church, Hood Road, Lena Lane, Simon Lane, Mallard Street, Fairway Drive, and Carthage Bluff.

