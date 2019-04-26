61°
I-10 East reopened after late-night crash in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities have reopened I-10 after a late-night crash involving an 18-wheeler closed the roadway.
BREAKING: I-10 E is BACK OPEN at Highland, after 18 wheeler crash clears.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) March 15, 2019
The crash was reported around midnight on I-10 East at Highland Road. Sources say no injuries were reported.
The roadway was reopened around 6:40 a.m.
All lanes are open I-10 East at mile marker 168 (past Highland Road). Congestion has reached approximately 1 mile. Expect delays.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 15, 2019
The cause of the crash hasn't been released at this time.
