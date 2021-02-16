I-10 East back open in Ascension Parish after crash destroys guardrail

ST. AMANT - I-10 East reopened near Airline Highway Tuesday afternoon after an overturned vehicle destroyed a portion of the interstate's guardrail.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. and shut down the roadway to traffic between US 61 and LA 641. The roadway was reopened shortly before 2 p.m..

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.

During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.