I-10 East back open in Ascension Parish after crash destroys guardrail

Tuesday, February 16 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. AMANT - I-10 East reopened near Airline Highway Tuesday afternoon after an overturned vehicle destroyed a portion of the interstate's guardrail.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. and shut down the roadway to traffic between US 61 and LA 641. The roadway was reopened shortly before 2 p.m..

