I-10 E reopens after overturned 18-wheeler prompts hours-long closure

May 21, 2019 1:04 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

EAST BATON ROUGE - I-10 East has reopened after a crashed 18-wheeler shut down the roadway for much of Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the semi truck flipped on I-10 East past Highland Road before 6 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported. 

The roadway was closed just before 9 a.m. and finally reopened around 1 p.m.

Drivers should still expect heavy congestion in the area.

