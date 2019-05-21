I-10 E reopens after overturned 18-wheeler prompts hours-long closure

EAST BATON ROUGE - I-10 East has reopened after a crashed 18-wheeler shut down the roadway for much of Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the semi truck flipped on I-10 East past Highland Road before 6 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

Overturned 18- wheeler carrying non-hazardous baking powder like substance on the right shoulder EB I-10 at the Bluff overpass. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) May 21, 2019

The roadway was closed just before 9 a.m. and finally reopened around 1 p.m.

Drivers should still expect heavy congestion in the area.