85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 closed near Houston after barges break loose, hit bridge

2 hours 48 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 September 20, 2019 8:57 AM September 20, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOUSTON - At least two barges hit the I-10 bridge over the San Jacinto River in Texas following  Tropical Storm Imelda.

ABC 13 said the roadway is closed in both directions near Channelview. The interstate is also shut down eastbound at Magnolia and westbound at Crosby Lynchburg.

According to the Coast Guard around 12:05 a.m., Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report that nine barges had broken away from their moorings at the San Jacinto River Fleet.

Of those nine, at least two hit the bridge. Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Billy Stephens said one barge may have combustible liquid inside, but that is still unconfirmed.

It's not clear when the bridge will reopen.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days