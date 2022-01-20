39°
Husband arrested in wife's murder after high-profile podcast shines light on case, puts heat on detectives

Thursday, January 20 2022
By: Dana DiPiazza

WEST BATON ROUGE -  Gerald "Peanut" Pourciau Jr. has been arrested in the murder of his wife, Mary Pourciau.

Deputies arrested Gerald Pourciau Thursday morning, a little more than a month after a high-profile podcast brought attention to the case.

Pourciau was booked into West Baton Rouge Detention Center with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. No bond has been set.

Mary Pourciau, a 57-year-old mother and grandmother, was found dead in Erwinville this past March. 

Her family has criticized the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the investigation overall, and offered its own $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Former Livingston Parish detective Woody Overton featured the case on his "Real Life, Real Crime" podcast. After it was released, WBRSO said it anticipated taking the case to a grand jury.

