Hurricane season opens Thursday; Gulf system drifts eastward, away from Louisiana

An area of low pressure in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico is expected to drift toward Florida as the 2023 hurricane season opens and should pose no threat to Louisiana interests.

The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday set tropical storm formation at only 20 percent over the next seven days. The showers and thunderstorms associated with the system would impact the Florida Peninsula through this weekend. Gusty winds are possible, too.

2pm EDT 5/31 Update-- An area of low pressure has formed in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico associated with showers and thunderstorms displaced to its northeast. This system has a low chance (20% ??) of formation over the next two days before environmental conditions become… pic.twitter.com/jQleKZ8TyR — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 31, 2023

The 2023 hurricane season starts Thursday. Forecasters say the chance of development is only "marginally favorable" over through Friday.