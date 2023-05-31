84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Hurricane season opens Thursday; Gulf system drifts eastward, away from Louisiana

Wednesday, May 31 2023
An area of low pressure in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico is expected to drift toward Florida as the 2023 hurricane season opens and should pose no threat to Louisiana interests.

The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday set tropical storm formation at only 20 percent over the next seven days. The showers and thunderstorms associated with the system would impact the Florida Peninsula through this weekend. Gusty winds are possible, too.

The 2023 hurricane season starts Thursday. Forecasters say the chance of development is only "marginally favorable" over through Friday. 

