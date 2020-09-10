Hurricane Laura relief including thousands of gallons of fuel, gas gift cards; over $500,000 in donations

COVINGTON - In the wake of Hurricane Laura, 8,500 gallons of gasoline and $15,000 in gas gift cards were donated and distributed to those affected by the storm in Cameron and Calcasieu parishes, Chevron reports.

Chevron hosted the fuel giveaways in collaboration with Louisiana Coastal Relief and Recovery, a charitable organization, and Retif Oil and Fuel, a Chevron distributor.

In addition to the gasoline donated and distributed to assist those with immediate fuel needs, Chevron also donated $500,000 to various organizations to provide hurricane relief assistance to Cameron and Calcasieu parishes. Those charitable groups include the American Red Cross, the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, and Louisiana Coastal Relief and Recovery.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those who suffered losses from Hurricane Laura,” Leah Brown said, Public Affairs Manager of Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “Chevron understands that resources are desperately needed to support the response and recovery. This will be a long-term effort, and we are committed to helping our fellow Louisiana residents through this difficult time.”

The company announced the charitable acts in a news release on Thursday, Sept. 10. Chevron says it is also coordinating employee supply drives and matching employees’ charitable contributions.