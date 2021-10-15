Hurricane Ida delays renovations for River Center theatre, forces change of venue for "The Nutcracker"

BATON ROUGE - It's been two years since the Baton Rouge Ballet has graced the stage with one of their most popular Christmas shows. Hurricane Ida almost made it year number three.

"Baton rouge Ballet is so excited to be in front of live audiences again," said Christine Perkins, director of marketing and communication for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre. "Back on stage and back in a theater. And we were really prepared to get our Nutcracker going with a return to the Theater of Performing Arts, but sometimes Mother Nature has other ideas for you."

During Hurricane Ida, the renovation of the River Center Performing Arts Theatre came to a screeching halt, which means it won't be ready in time for "The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou," in December.

“So at that time when we realized the theatre would not be ready for our Nutcracker, and we started looking at other options," said Perkins.

The show has moved to the River Center Ballroom, a 26,000 square-foot space that can seat up to 1,700 people.

Despite the sudden change of venue, the cast and crew are just as enthusiastic to be back in the spotlight.

“We’re happy to have a place to dance, and we’re happy our dancers have a place to perform and get in front of live audiences," said Perkins.

"The Nutcracker- A Tale from the Bayou" is set to run December 18-19 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day. Click here for more information about the show.