Hurricane awareness event to be held at BTR airport

5 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, June 01 2017 Jun 1, 2017 June 01, 2017 11:59 AM June 01, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – The Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will host a hurricane awareness event on Thursday, which marks the beginning of hurricane season.

The event will be held at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Representatives from MOHSEP, city-parish government, the National Weather Service and East Baton Rouge Parish first responders will be present to help prepare the community for the hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted the season will be "above average."

The event is to help residents come up with a plan before a hurricane hits.

"We encourage our residents to be prepared by having a plan that will keep them and their families safe from the hazards that may affect their area, by building a disaster supply kit, and by using the buddy system to help save lives and property," Kellie McGaha, interim director of MOHSEP, said.

Other agencies participating in the event are the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the Louisiana Department of Health, EMS and the U.S. Coast Guard-Marine Safety Unit of Baton Rouge.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information click here.

