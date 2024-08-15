Hunters for the Hungry asks the capital region to 'Clean Out Your Freezer' with food bank drive Sunday

BATON ROUGE — Louisianans love to hunt. They also love to serve, with the two coming together this weekend with an event designed to fill food banks across the capital area with frozen meat and other food

Sunday's "Clean Out Your Freezer Day" is hosted by Hunters for the Hungry and accepts all properly packaged and labeled frozen goods, going beyond protein. Last year's event brought in 21,881 lbs., Hunters for the Hungry said.

The only stipulation are that the items need to be frozen and placed in the organization's volunteer ice chests upon drop off.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

- Bowie Outfitters, 8630 Perkins Road

- CCA Louisiana, 12241 Industriplex Boulevard

- Baton Rouge Fire Department, 835 Sharp Road

- Baton Rouge Fire Department, 5758 Claycut Road

- Central Fire Department, 11646 Sullivan Road

- St. George Fire Department, 7027 Antioch Road

- St. George Fire Department, 9214 Jefferson Highway

- St. George Fire Department, 16415 George O’Neal Lane

- Zachary Fire Department, 4525 Main Street

- Cabela’s, 2200 W Cabela's Pkwy, Gonzalez,

- Bass Pro Shops, 175 Bass Pro Blvd, Denham Springs

Hunters for the Hungry's Executive Director Julie Grunewald stopped by WBRZ on Thursday ahead of the event to share the importance of donations, especially as winter months approach and food banks need more food.

"We're asking people to dig deep into their freezers, and their hearts, and donate to our organization," Grunewald told WBRZ's John Pastorek.

Donations can be dropped off between 1 and 4 p.m. on Sunday.