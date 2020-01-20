Hundreds walk to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

BATON ROUGE – Hundreds came together to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day and promote unity. Star Hill Baptist Church held an inspirational service Monday morning, followed by a peace march with a powerful message that change is still needed today.

Leading the group was four women wearing purple. Those women had one heartbreaking thing in common: They all lost a loved one to senseless violence.

“In the recent past we've had some really divisive situations occur here in our own backyard,” said Nicole Allmon-Learson, with 100 Black Women of Greater Baton Rouge. “We are called to pull together, because the bonds that bind us are greater than the issues that divide us.”

The walk and inspirational service were meant to further what Dr. King started in the 60s, practice unity and equality. The church was packed, standing room only.

“That shows that the city is inspired to come together and that Baton Rouge is a great place,” Rev. Lynwood Spell said. “We all have to do our part.”

With such a big response, those who put on the MLK events hope it will spark everyone to be better to one another.

“This is a good reminder of that and at the beginning of the year. So hopefully it puts people in the right state of mind to move forward in the year of 2020,” Allmon-Learson said.

The event was organized by the Baton Rouge NAACP chapter, with multiple other organizations joining in during the march.