Hundreds of prom dresses donated to high school girls

BATON ROUGE - Prom is on the horizon, and one local organization is making sure young women have the opportunity to pick out a dress at no cost for their special night.

“When you see the young lady find the dress that she wants it's just so rewarding," said LeJeanne Harris, the founder, and director of the No Glass Slipper Prom Dress Giveaway project.

To help those young ladies find their perfect prom dress; this Sunday Harris will be holding a Dress Giveaway.

“The whole thing is being women, empowering our youth and making young ladies who otherwise can't afford to go to prom be able to have that experience,” Harris said.

This will be No Glass Slipper's 7th giveaway. This year Harris collected nearly a thousand gowns with help from sponsors and the community. Lejeanne says to collect this many gowns, it's all about team effort.

“Life is not a fairy tale. The fairy godmother is not going to show up, but people who care can help make a difference, so just ordinary people in the community who go into the closet and donate us a dress, those all make a difference and allow us to do what we do,” Harris said.

The event has served more than 700 girls since 2013 and continues to grow. Harris says it's hard work, but it's all worth it.

“It's just a good time for the girls, and a good time for us,” Harris said.

The prom dress giveaway will be Sunday at McKinley High Alumni Center from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

If you would like to join the team and volunteer click here