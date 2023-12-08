Hundreds of non-violent offenders released from area prisons

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of non-violent offenders were released from prisons across the area Wednesday.

The early release is the product of a new package of laws overhauling the state's criminal justice system.

"These are all nonviolent offenders convicted of nonviolent offenses," Probation Parole Director Pete Fremin said. "Most of these offenders would have been getting out within thirty to sixty days anyway."

Family and friends traveled to pick up the inmates. Many of those convicted are ready to start over.

"Everybody makes mistakes and everybody should be given another chance," newly released inmate Ricky Armentor said.

Armentor was serving time for auto theft and forgery but hopes to make up for lost time with his daughter.

"She was eight years old when I left," Armentor said.

Other inmates are hoping to pursue their passions.

"Culinary, cooking...I love to cook," Jerelo Hawkins, a newly released inmate said.





