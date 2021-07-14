Humane organization raising funds for starving Opelousas stray

Photo: KLFY

OPELOUSAS- An emaciated dog was recently found on the streets of Opelousas and brought in for treatment.

According to a report from KLFY, "Flower" only weighs an astounding 12 pounds, far below her ideal weight of 60 pounds.

However, the New Iberia Animal Control Center doesn't have funds to treat victims of animal abuse nor ailing stray dogs. Stacey Alleman of the St. Landry Animal Control Director is reaching out to other agencies for assistance.

One of the state's largest animal protection organizations, the Humane Society of Louisiana, is raising funds for Flower.

Donations can be made online at www.humanela.org. In the open field on the donation form, write "for Flower’s medical care."

To send donations by mail, address the envelope to the Humane Society at P.O. Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174. Donations can also be dropped off at the Bellevue Vet Clinic, 5302 La – 182, Opelousas, the clinic that is treating her.

Contributions to the Humane Society are fully tax deductible.