Human remains found by hunters identified as Lafayette woman

2 hours 17 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, March 09 2021
By: Rachel Mipro

FRANKLIN -  Human remains found in a wooded area in St. Mary Parish months ago were identified Tuesday.

Officials identified the body as 39-year-old Casey Marie Collins, a Lafayette resident. 

Her remains were initially found on Jan. 8 by two hunters in the woods 10 miles north of Franklin. The pair found the body just before noon and notified the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies went to the scene to investigate and remove the remains. 

According to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith, officials are still working to determine the cause of her death. 

