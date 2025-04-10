67°
How to deal with Thanksgiving leftovers with Holly Clegg

November 24, 2017
BATON ROUGE- There are always leftovers the day after Thanksgiving.

Instead of having the same meal again, families can try something new. WBRZ'S John Pastorek was in the kitchen once again with Louisiana's cookbook queen Holly Clegg to transform leftover turkey into a new creation.

The two made a Barbecue Turkey Pizza.

To make the dish at home follow this recipe:

BBQ Turkey (Chicken) Pizza

Makes 8 servings

 

1- 2 cups skinless shredded turkey (chicken)

2 tablespoons plus 3/4 cup barbecue sauce, divided

1 (10-13.8-ounce) can refrigerated pizza crust or Boboli crust

1 1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese or reduced-fat Cheddar cheese (or combination)

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup chopped green onions

 

1.  Preheat oven 425°F.

2.  Combine turkey (chicken) with 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce.

3.  Coat nonstick pizza pan with nonstick cooking spray. Unroll crust and place in pan; starting at center, press out with hands. Spread pizza crust with remaining 3/4 cup sauce. Sprinkle evenly with cheese, red onion slices, turkey (chicken) and green onions.

4.  Bake 8-10 minutes or until light golden brown.

For more recipes go to check out Holly's blog.

