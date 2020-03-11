Houston rodeo reportedly shutting down early over coronavirus fears

Photo: KTRK

HOUSTON - One of the largest livestock exhibitions in the world is expected to shut down early.

KTRK reports the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will close down 11 days before its originally planned end date of March 22. The station cites sources saying an official announcement from the Houston mayor's office was planned for Wednesday afternoon.

More than 4,000 people had signed an online petition demanding officials shutter the rodeo early in the week leading up to the announcement.

The rodeo is estimated to bring in hundreds of millions of dollars to the city each year.