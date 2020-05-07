70°
Houston police capture man accused of slaying three in drug-related killing spree

Thursday, May 07 2020
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Joshua Kelsey Photo: Houston Police Department

HOUSTON - Texas authorities have captured a man accused of slaying three men in less than an hour at separate locations.  

According to ABC News, 35-year-old Joshua Kelsey was taken into custody by Houston Police at about 4 a.m. after using a stolen car to flee the scene of the first murder.

According to Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner, the murders appear to be drug-related.

The first shooting took place around 8:15 p.m., Wednesday and left one man dead and another person injured.

Finner said the gunman then forced his way into a home and fatally shot a 60-year-old man. 

Kelsey was described by police as a suspect in the slayings, but no charges were announced as of early Thursday.

“Kelsey is now being questioned by homicide detectives,” the post said.

Names of the dead and additional details related to the shootings weren't immediately released.

