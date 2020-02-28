Houston continues to recover following major flood caused by water main break

HOUSTON,TX - On Friday morning, Houston continues to recover following Thursday's massive water main break which caused a flood across the 610 East Loop freeway.

Houston news station, ABC 13, says both directions of the East 610 Loop at Clinton are back open.

The entire city of Houston, with the exception of Kingwood, remains under a boil water notice that will likely continue until Saturday.

The city's mayor insists the water is safe and the boil advisory is only a precaution.

Turner reported Friday morning that water pressure had stabilized and the city was working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to approve a water sampling plan. The sampling plan allows officials to determine when the boil order is no longer needed.

Schools and businesses across the city were closed Friday, including all Houston ISD campuses.

According to officials, a city contractor was doing exploratory work for a water line project. When soil was moved from the line, the 96-inch water line burst.