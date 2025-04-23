Housekeepers find child unattended at Baton Rouge hotel, police searching for parents

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for the parents of an unidentified one-year-old boy who was found alone at a hotel on Wednesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said housekeepers at the American Inn Motel found the child shortly before 12 p.m.

At 2:40 p.m., BRPD said that the parents have yet to be identified and the boy is in the custody of DCFS.

A photo of the child was not provided.

Anyone with information can call (225) 398-2000.