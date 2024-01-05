57°
House Majority Steve Scalise to undergo treatment, will miss a month

Friday, January 05 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - House Majority Leader Steve Scalise is undergoing treatments for a stem cell transplant that'll put him out of office for a month, his office announced Friday.

In August, Scalise began treatments for a rare blood cancer known as multiple myeloma. He successfully completed chemotherapy in December.

“It has now been determined he is eligible for an autologous stem cell transplant. He is currently undergoing the transplant process, marking a significant milestone in his battle against cancer,” his office’s statement said.

