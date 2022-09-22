95°
House deemed 'total loss' after electrical fire off S Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - Two people were displaced after their home on South Acadian Thruway was deemed a "total loss" following a house fire.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a smoke-filled home and fire coming out of the roof of a building at 4319 Wells Street. According to the department, one of the residents was cooking when he noticed smoke in the kitchen and living room.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames before they spread to surrounding homes.
