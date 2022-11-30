65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

House caught fire before new tenants could finish moving in; Baton Rouge officials investigating

2 hours 22 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, November 30 2022 Nov 30, 2022 November 30, 2022 9:46 AM November 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - People who just bought a home off Sherwood Forest Boulevard hadn't even finished moving in when the house caught fire Wednesday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said flames erupted at the home on Glenhaven Drive around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Crews arrived to find fire and smoke coming from the kitchen at the back of the home. 

The fire was contained in the kitchen, but other parts of the home sustained water and smoke damage. No one was living in the home at the time, but the new tenants were in the process of moving in and just had the electricity turned on at the property Wednesday, according to the fire department. 

Trending News

The fire remains under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days