House caught fire before new tenants could finish moving in; Baton Rouge officials investigating

BATON ROUGE - People who just bought a home off Sherwood Forest Boulevard hadn't even finished moving in when the house caught fire Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said flames erupted at the home on Glenhaven Drive around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Crews arrived to find fire and smoke coming from the kitchen at the back of the home.

The fire was contained in the kitchen, but other parts of the home sustained water and smoke damage. No one was living in the home at the time, but the new tenants were in the process of moving in and just had the electricity turned on at the property Wednesday, according to the fire department.

The fire remains under investigation.