House catches fire after driver pulled smoking car along side of home

BATON ROUGE - A home caught on fire Tuesday evening after a driver pulled their smoking car next to the house and tried to put the flames out with a water hose.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, one person was in the Charles Street home when it caught on fire shortly after 6 p.m. and was able to make it out safely.

The home was not deemed a total loss, but The Red Cross was called to assist displaced residents.