Houma man arrested for alleged sex crimes against missing teen
TERREBONNE PARISH - Officials arrested a Houma man who allegedly had a sexual encounter with a missing teen.
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Cameron Rodrigue, 18, on one charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. The arrest came after an investigation by the Special Victims Unit.
Deputies learned a missing teen from Thibodaux was seen at a local hotel. When deputies arrived, they found the teen, as well as Rodrigue in a hotel room.
SVU confirmed that Rodrigue had multiple sexual encounters with the teen.
After Rodrigue was arrested, he was instructed not to contact the victim, as this could lead to additional charges. However, detectives later found evidence that he had continued to do so.
Rodrigue is being held at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.
