Hospitalizations fall again as state reports 497 new virus cases Monday

MONDAY: The state is reporting 497 new cases, a total of 157,947. There were 17 additional deaths for a total of 5,082.

Hospitalizations fell to 664, and ventilator use was down slightly to 105

SUNDAY: There were 1,353 new COVID-19 cases reported since Friday. There were 33 more deaths since last week, bringing the total deaths in Louisiana of coronavirus since March to 5,065. Hospitalizations dropped from 723 to 680 and patients needing ventilators were down to 107 from 117 last week.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Monday(9/14):

Ascension: 3,588 cases / 95 deaths

Assumption: 729 cases / 23 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 14,674 cases / 432 deaths

East Feliciana: 1,675 cases / 60 deaths

Iberville: 1,396 cases / 58 deaths

Livingston: 3,566 cases / 71 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 1,018 cases / 40 deaths

St. Helena: 391 cases / 3 death

St. James: 780 cases / 38 deaths

Tangipahoa: 4,292 cases / 111 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 872 cases / 41 deaths

West Feliciana: 652 cases / 24 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH