Latest Weather Blog
Hospital housekeeper arrested for allegedly stealing 86-year-old patient's wallet, spending $125
GONZALES — A hospital housekeeping employee was arrested at Off the Hook in Gonzales after allegedly spending more than $100 on a 86-year-old patient's debit card.
Tanisha Jackson, 49, allegedly stole the Sage Rehabilitation Hospital patient's wallet on Saturday before using it at multiple businesses in Gonzales and Baton Rouge.
Ascension Parish deputies said surveillance footage showed Jackson using the stolen card at Off the Hook, a seafood fast food restaurant, in Gonzales. After deputies searched her car, they found the stolen wallet and receipts from fraudulent purchases totaling $125.85.
Jackson was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Tuesday for exploitation of the infirmed, felony identity theft and theft.
Sage Rehab says the person was not an employee, but a worker with a contracted janitorial company who cleans the facility.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FBI: Former gymnastics coach at Prairieville location charged with child sexual exploitation
-
Chinese national in Baton Rouge indicted for trying to have sexual relationship...
-
OLOL announces $55 million renovation of emergency room set to start first...
-
PSC OKs 3 new Entergy plants to power Meta AI center set...
-
Man arrested for holding girlfriend at knife-point charged in similar crime decade...
Sports Video
-
Brian Kelly loves the Tigers intangibles they bring to the field
-
It's game week for Southern football
-
LSU Practice Notes from Monday, August 18
-
Garrett Nussmeier, two other LSU players named to AP Preseason All-America teams
-
Saints will start Tyler Shough at quarterback for preseason home opener