96°
Latest Weather Blog
Hospital employee arrested for allegedly stealing 86-year-old patient's wallet, spending $125
GONZALES — A hospital housekeeping employee was arrested at Off the Hook in Gonzales after allegedly spending more than $100 on a 86-year-old patient's debit card.
Tanisha Jackson, 49, allegedly stole the Sage Rehabilitation Hospital patient's wallet on Saturday before using it at multiple businesses in Gonzales and Baton Rouge.
Ascension Parish deputies said surveillance footage showed Jackson using the stolen card at Off the Hook, a seafood fast food restaurant, in Gonzales. After deputies searched her car, they found the stolen wallet and receipts from fraudulent purchases totaling $125.85.
Jackson was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Tuesday for exploitation of the infirmed, felony identity theft and theft.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRFD: Fire at Choctaw Drive storage unit was result of arson
-
Southside Junior High School student taken into custody after allegedly bringing gun...
-
Central: Proposed city center is 'long-term vision' to increase 'quality of life'...
-
Tangipahoa deputies looking to identify man spotted with large blood stain at...
-
2une In Previews: RECESS by Recoop Wellness and Trifecta Sports Therapy
Sports Video
-
Brian Kelly loves the Tigers intangibles they bring to the field
-
It's game week for Southern football
-
LSU Practice Notes from Monday, August 18
-
Garrett Nussmeier, two other LSU players named to AP Preseason All-America teams
-
Saints will start Tyler Shough at quarterback for preseason home opener