Hope for plea deal, request for separate trials - new details as court looms for Dennis and Cynthia Perkins

LIVINGSTON – Dennis Perkins, the former Livingston sheriff’s deputy at the center of a shocking child sex investigation that’s gripped the parish, would prefer a plea deal to avoid a trial, his attorney said.

Perkins and his wife, Cynthia, appeared in court Friday via Zoom.

Dennis Perkins’ attorney, Jarrett Ambeau, said a plea deal would be discussed as opposed to a trial.

The Louisiana Attorney General's Office is prosecuting the case and stated no plea has officially been requested or offered at this time.

The Perkins are scheduled to go to trial next month and Ambeau has asked that the trial be heard separately. A judge will make a decision later.

A third person implicated in the wide-ranging investigation appeared in court earlier this week. Melanie Curtin's trial was scheduled to start Tuesday (June 1) but was delayed due to the new evidence "recently discovered," prosecutors said. The Attorney General's office is prosecuting the case and did not elaborate on the new evidence.