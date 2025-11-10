Honoring the Marine Corps 250th birthday, 2une In's Mia Monet reports to basic training

BATON ROUGE — 2une-In's Mia Monet reported to duty for basic training with the Marines at Baton Rouge's Independence Park to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps.

"I couldn't think of a better way to honor the Marine Corps than to find out what it takes to wear the uniform," Monet said.

She laced her boots one morning and got into formation with Gunnery Sargent Trenton Tucker as they both followed Gunnery Sargent Eric Martinez's lead.