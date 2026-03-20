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Local artist highlights Black History Month at Louisiana Art and Science Museum

3 weeks 1 day 12 hours ago Thursday, February 26 2026 Feb 26, 2026 February 26, 2026 6:58 AM February 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Art and Science Museum is hosting an event combining history and art on Friday.

LASM is recognizing Black History Month by spotlighting Baton Rouge's rich culture with a special after-hours event.

Baton Rouge Artist Mike Weary has partnered with LASM for "Art After Hours: Memory and Movement," which expands on the museum's newest exhibition, "The Rise of the House of Weary."

The evening will include a panel discussion with women artists, a talk by Weary, an interpretive dance performance by students from the College of Humanities and Interdisciplinary Studies, and a pop-up fashion display by Southern University FAB Lab students.

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The free event is open to the public on Friday, February 27th, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

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