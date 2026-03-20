Local artist highlights Black History Month at Louisiana Art and Science Museum

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Art and Science Museum is hosting an event combining history and art on Friday.

LASM is recognizing Black History Month by spotlighting Baton Rouge's rich culture with a special after-hours event.

Baton Rouge Artist Mike Weary has partnered with LASM for "Art After Hours: Memory and Movement," which expands on the museum's newest exhibition, "The Rise of the House of Weary."

The evening will include a panel discussion with women artists, a talk by Weary, an interpretive dance performance by students from the College of Humanities and Interdisciplinary Studies, and a pop-up fashion display by Southern University FAB Lab students.

The free event is open to the public on Friday, February 27th, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.