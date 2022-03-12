41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Homicide detectives searching for missing mother and son from Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a mother and her child who were reported missing.

Police said homicide detectives are assigned to the case.

Kaylen Johnson, 24, and her 2-year-old, Kaden Johnson, were last seen March 5.  They live at 11888 Old Hammond Highway.

Police did not release any information about their disappearance.

Anyone with information on Kaylen and Kayden whereabouts are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.

