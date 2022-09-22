Homeowner wants answers after yard starts sinking

BATON ROUGE - A man says his property is sinking and he's having trouble flushing his toilet. Edwin Harris thinks the problem might be sewer-related and is searching for answers.

He says his issues started about a year ago when he saw a company flush water through the storm drain in front of his house. Harris says he didn't think anything of it, until he rolled the water slide out in the backyard for his grandchildren. When he picked it up, he says there was a hole in the ground.

That was the tip of the iceberg. Now he says there are all sorts of issues with his property and he's trying to get them resolved.

"The ground is sinking about three or feet from my house," Harris said.

Orange cones are littered around his yard marking trouble spots where the ground might be unstable. Harris put them there.

Inside the home, Harris says his everything that uses water is having trouble operating correctly. The tub and sinks have trouble draining and the toilets have problems flushing.

"Something strange is going on," he said.

Harris has contacted Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee about his concerns and says the mayor visited his home last month to take a look. He's worried weeks have passed and nothing has been done to address his concerns.

"I'd like to see the problem fixed," Harris said.

The city of Port Allen says Harris' complaints are under further investigation and upon the conclusion of that investigation the city will address anything it is responsible for. The city says it is not aware of anything it may be responsible for at this time.

The city is responsible for the main sewer line. Harris is the only property in that area that has reported experiencing issues.