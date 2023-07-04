Homeowner still waiting on $3,500 repairs

CENTRAL - Promises made and not kept. It's what one Central homeowner says happened to her when she ordered a $3,500 door for her flood-damaged home.

Carolyn Blount and her husband rebuilt their home after the flood. One of the last things that needs to be built and replaced is their front door. Blount says she's always been careful with who she hires, but this time she feels like she let her family down.

After doing business with them before, she contacted Frank's Doors and Building Supply. She says a man named Daryl Dispensire answered the phone.

Blount says Dispensire came to the house, he measured the door frame and gave an estimate of $3,575. When Blount went to write a check, she learned the business is now called Quality Doors and More, LLC.

Blount wrote the check July 19, 2017, and it was cashed. She knew Dispensire would be out of work for a few weeks but would get started on her door when he returned.

"I called to check on him, you know, a few weeks after," Blount said. "He said that he would be getting back to me."

But Blount says he never got back to her. She continued to call him but says he was always busy and wouldn't work in the rain.

Text messages show on September 28, 2017, Blount asked for a refund. Dispensire responded saying he was ill with the flu but had the door. Another week passes and Blount sends another text message saying "We need you to either get the job done or return our money," and gave him until October 7, 2017, to complete the work. There was no response.

In November, Blount sent Dispensire a certified letter terminating the contract and demanding a refund. The certified letter was not signed for and it was returned. Soon after, Blount contacted 2 On Your Side.

WBRZ called Dispensire, who agreed to meet with Blount to settle the job and complete the work. Blount says Dispensire canceled that meeting the morning of January 5, 2018.

Holding onto hope Dispensire would complete the job, Blount gave him until January 12, 2018. The project remains in limbo.

"I really just tried to appeal to him just to do the right thing," she said.

While at Blount's home Friday, 2 On Your Side contacted Dispensire once again. He said last Friday it rained and this week he was having issues with water at his home. He sent photos of pooled water in his yard.

Dispensire says he has the materials but has not had time to assemble the door. He tells 2 On Your Side he still plans to build the door.

More than six months after the order was given, Blount says she's not holding her breath and wants her money returned.

"He's creative, I don't know," she said.

2 On Your Side asked Dispensire to see photos of the door materials and they were not provided.





