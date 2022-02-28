52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Homeowner shot armed intruder in Denham Springs

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - A homeowner shot an armed suspect who entered their residence early Monday morning, according to sheriff's deputies. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported the shooting happened around 6 a.m. on Hammack Road near LA 16. The department said the property owner shot the suspect, who was also armed with a weapon, after that person entered the home.

The intruder and the homeowner knew one another, according to the sheriff's office. 

The suspect was taken to a hospital. The homeowner was uninjured.

No other details related to the shooting were immediately available. 

