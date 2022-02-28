52°
Latest Weather Blog
Homeowner shot armed intruder in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - A homeowner shot an armed suspect who entered their residence early Monday morning, according to sheriff's deputies.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported the shooting happened around 6 a.m. on Hammack Road near LA 16. The department said the property owner shot the suspect, who was also armed with a weapon, after that person entered the home.
The intruder and the homeowner knew one another, according to the sheriff's office.
The suspect was taken to a hospital. The homeowner was uninjured.
Trending News
No other details related to the shooting were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mom ticketed after unattended child crashes vehicle into Dollar General
-
Victim of drive-by shooting had family ties to a second case of...
-
OJJ secretary gives shaky explanation about juvenile escapes after canceling interview
-
State looking to put unclaimed money back into residents pockets
-
Deadly crash shut down I-10 in Ascension Monday morning
Sports Video
-
Southeastern baseball falls to UAB 6-4
-
Lady Tigers' Khayla Pointer looks back over college career, talks goals and...
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood