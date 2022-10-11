Latest Weather Blog
Homeowner shot armed intruder during late-night burglary in Livingston Parish
WALKER - A burglar was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house early Monday morning.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
The burglar, identified as 23-year-old Paige Clark, was shot twice in the leg and hip. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
The department said Clark will be booked into jail once she's released from the hospital. She faces charges of aggravated burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, illegal use of weapons and burglary from a vehicle.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary farm co-owner says he will have to pay $11K if stormwater...
-
Two people with gunshot wounds found along I-10 near Dalrymple Drive
-
Maintenance issues follow student from dorm to dorm
-
Missing boaters rescued after shark attack off Louisiana coast
-
Insurance commissioner approves Citizens home insurance rate hike of 63%
Sports Video
-
Texas A&M Commerce beats #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...